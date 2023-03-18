Shaker Heights police K-9 retires after 9 years of service
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department on Saturday announced the retirement of one of the its members who paw-tected and served the community for nearly a decade.
K-9 Fox, who joined the department in May 2014, will be transitioning from the field to being a full-time doggo, according to a department Facebook post.
“Not only were his working skills fine-tuned, but so was his soft side,” the post said. “He enjoyed appearing at community engagement events, has visited numerous daycares and elementary classrooms, and had fun at every block party he attended!”
Officials confirmed Fox will be retiring as a happy and healthy dog.
