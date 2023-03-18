Sheriff: Geauga County woman missing after leaving home

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildebrand on Saturday has asked for the community’s help in locating a woman who went missing early Friday morning in Thompson Township.

Police said 76-year-old Susan Taylor is believed to have gone missing from her home, located in the 7400 block of Sidley Road, in the “early morning hours” of March 17. She is not in possession of her car, cell phone, or any other personal effects.

MISSING PERSON!! The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Thompson Police Department are asking for the public’s... Posted by Geauga County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Scott A. Hildenbrand on Saturday, March 18, 2023

Officials said Taylor is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Police said she has short light-colored hair and wears corrective lenses.

Police did not specify what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.