Suspect on parole attacks Westlake Red Roof Inn guest, robs him of car keys, police say

Red Roof Inn in Westlake -file photo. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man on parole for robberies and assaults attacked a Red Roof Inn guest to rob him of his car keys, Westlake Police confirmed.

WPD said officers got he report of an aggravated robbery at the inn at 29595 Clemens Rd. around 9:15 p.m. on March 12.

Officers arrived on scene to learn the suspect was a man who physically attacked a Red Roof Inn guest in the parking lot and robbed him of his car keys, according to WPD.

The suspect drove off in the victim’s Nissan Rogue, said WPD.

WPD said the victim was injured, but declined medical treatment at the time.

Officers used license plate readers in an attempt to track the Nissan as it was entered in police databases as being stolen with violence, according to WPD.

Investigators found photos of the suspect in the area, but did not know who he was, said WPD.

WPD said Cleveland Heights Police found the stolen Nissan in their city around 4 a.m.

CHPD officers stopped the Nissan and took the driver into custody for the carjacking, according to WPD.

WPD said the 25-year-old Cleveland resident was the same man in the area of Red Roof Inn before the crime.

He was charged with aggravated robbery, said WPD, and found to be on parole for robberies, assaults, and gross sexual imposition.

