SWAT called for possibly armed man threatening mother, Cleveland Police say

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - SWAT was called for a possibly-armed man barricaded inside a home allegedly threatening his mother on Wednesday morning, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Police said incident happened at a home in the 11300 block of Headley Avenue at 11:15 a.m.

Full SWAT was called up for a 26-year-old man barricaded inside the home threatening his 63-year-old mother and possibly armed with a knife, according to police.

The suspect was possibly armed with a knife, police stated.

Police said the man came out of the house and was detained without incident.

The woman was still inside, but she was “ok” and the house was cleared, said police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

