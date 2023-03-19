2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

1 adult, 7 children, displaced after an Akron house fire, firefighters say

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An adult and seven children have been displaced after a house fire on Saturday evening, according to an Akron Fire Department news release.

Firefighters say crews arrived at Lovers Lane around 5:50 p.m., to find heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from a bedroom on the second floor.

Crews say that firefighters had the fire under control around 6:10 p.m.

No one was home at the time the fire occurred, the department said.

Fire officials say one adult and seven children were displaced.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.

The American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Winter Weather Advisories and Lake Effect Snow Warnings remain in effect until 2 PM Sunday,...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Intense bands of lake effect snow to impact the snowbelt through Sunday
Fire generic
Dog rescued in an Akron house fire, firefighters say
US Marshals: Unregistered Stark County sex offender arrested in Columbus with 14-year-old
US Marshals: Unregistered Stark County sex offender arrested in Columbus with 14-year-old
5 dirt bike, 2 ATV riders appear to point guns at Cleveland Police Headquarters, police say