1 adult, 7 children, displaced after an Akron house fire, firefighters say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An adult and seven children have been displaced after a house fire on Saturday evening, according to an Akron Fire Department news release.

Firefighters say crews arrived at Lovers Lane around 5:50 p.m., to find heavy smoke and fire conditions coming from a bedroom on the second floor.

Crews say that firefighters had the fire under control around 6:10 p.m.

No one was home at the time the fire occurred, the department said.

Fire officials say one adult and seven children were displaced.

There were no injuries reported during the fire.

The American Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

