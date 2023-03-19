2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow warning continues for Lake, Geauga Ashtabula Counties

19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow warning continues for Lake, Geauga Ashtabula Counties
19 First Alert Weather Day: Lake effect snow warning continues for Lake, Geauga Ashtabula Counties(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Up to 3 inches of additional snow can be expected early today, amid brisk winds with highs in the mid 30s.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

Sunshine on Monday will allow highs in the upper 40s.

Skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s.

With scattered showers on Wednesday, we’ll see highs again in the lower 50s.

Showers continue on a mild on Thursday with highs approaching 60.

