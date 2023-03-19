2 ODOT vehicles involved in separate crashes in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicles were involved in separate crashes on Sunday.

An ODOT spokesperson said a pickup truck was hit at around 8 a.m. on March 19 on I-90 near East 200th Street.

Officials also said a plow truck was was hit at around 11:45 a.m. on I-17 near Fulton Road.

ODOT confirmed the crews involved in both crashes were “not seriously injured.”

ODOT says the incidents marks the 22nd and 23rd time since Jan. 1 that a crew was involved in a crash. This was also the 26th time a plow was hit since November of 2022.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

