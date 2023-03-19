Akron Buchtel boys basketball wins first state title in school history

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Buchtel boys’ basketball won their first state title on Sunday, after defeating Lutheran West 51-49 in the OHSAA DII Championship game.

The Griffin boys’ basketball team is the first to win a state title in the Akron Public School District since Central-Hower in 1986.

Congratulations to Akron Buchtel, 2023 Division II State Champions!🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/K6Bbz6vNbB — OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) March 19, 2023

