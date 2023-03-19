2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Buchtel boys basketball wins first state title in school history(Akron Public Schools Twitter)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Buchtel boys’ basketball won their first state title on Sunday, after defeating Lutheran West 51-49 in the OHSAA DII Championship game.

The Griffin boys’ basketball team is the first to win a state title in the Akron Public School District since Central-Hower in 1986.

