Akron Buchtel boys basketball wins first state title in school history
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Buchtel boys’ basketball won their first state title on Sunday, after defeating Lutheran West 51-49 in the OHSAA DII Championship game.
Final in DII State Championship: BUCHTEL 51, Lutheran West 49 🏆 🏀 First basketball state title in school history and first in APS since 1986/Central-Hower! @akronschools @AkronOhioMayor @NEOZoneHS @beaconjournal @AkronBuchtelBK @1040Griffs pic.twitter.com/nrQmtrfXuk— APS Athletics (@APSathletics1) March 19, 2023
The Griffin boys’ basketball team is the first to win a state title in the Akron Public School District since Central-Hower in 1986.
Congratulations to Akron Buchtel, 2023 Division II State Champions!🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/K6Bbz6vNbB— OHSAA Sports (@OHSAASports) March 19, 2023
🗣️MISSION COMPLETE & TITLE 🏆 SECURED 🏁‼️ #1040GRIFFS #Road2STATE #TogetherWeAchieveMORE #TheBROTHERHOOD🩸 @MBeavenABJ pic.twitter.com/OYyXDoEF1z— Akron Buchtel Basketball (@AkronBuchtelBK) March 19, 2023
