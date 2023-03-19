2 Strong 4 Bullies
City agencies to announce efforts to improve traffic safety in East Cleveland on Monday

Dos ex policías de east Cleveland se declararon culpables el miércoles en el tribunal de causas...
Dos ex policías de east Cleveland se declararon culpables el miércoles en el tribunal de causas comunes del condado de Cuyahoga por aceptar sobornos en el verano de 2018.(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City agencies plan to announce efforts to improve traffic throughout East Cleveland on Monday, according to a news release.

The East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, the East Cleveland Police Department Chief Brian Gerhard, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santigo, will announce the plans at 11 a.m. on March 20.

The press event will take place at the East Cleveland City Hall located at 14340 Euclid Ave.

NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash heading to aid in Oakwood plant explosion
