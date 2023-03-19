City agencies to announce efforts to improve traffic safety in East Cleveland on Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City agencies plan to announce efforts to improve traffic throughout East Cleveland on Monday, according to a news release.

The East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, the East Cleveland Police Department Chief Brian Gerhard, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santigo, will announce the plans at 11 a.m. on March 20.

The press event will take place at the East Cleveland City Hall located at 14340 Euclid Ave.

