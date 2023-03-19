Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff opens Crumbl Cookies store in Northeast Ohio

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach JB Bickerstaff, alongside his wife, Nikki, and his sister, Cyndi, brought their sweets side to Northeast Ohio this week after opening their own Crumbl Cookies store.

Bickerstaff and his family cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of the store, located at 34330 Aurora Rd. in Solon, with the Solon Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Crumbl Cookies SOLON IS OPEN! 🍪 This is one of the most exciting grand openings we’ve held yet, with a large amount of... Posted by Solon Chamber of Commerce on Friday, March 17, 2023

A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson said the new store opened by the Cavs head coach also created 55 job opportunities.

“As local business owners, we are looking forward to sharing delicious cookies with our neighbors,” Bickerstaff and his family said in a comment.

The store is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. through 12 a.m.

Bickerstaff recently earned his No. 200 win as the Cavs head coach. He continues to lead the team, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, in battle for a spot in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

