Cleveland Monsters give special visit to East Palestine Youth Sports Spring programs at Saturday’s game

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the East Palestine Youth Sports Spring Programs were given a special welcome at the Cleveland Monsters hockey game on Saturday night.

The East Palestine youth athletes sent the team out on the ice for tonight’s game, according to a Cleveland Monsters Twitter post.

The youth athletes got to meet and bump fists with the Monsters players before they entered the ice for tonight’s game

