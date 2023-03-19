Cleveland Monsters give special visit to East Palestine Youth Sports Spring programs at Saturday’s game
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the East Palestine Youth Sports Spring Programs were given a special welcome at the Cleveland Monsters hockey game on Saturday night.
We’ve welcomed members of the East Palestine Youth Sports Spring Programs to tonight’s game and want to say thanks for sending our boys out to the ice with lots of energy!! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZAKjjFp0Bg— Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) March 18, 2023
The East Palestine youth athletes sent the team out on the ice for tonight’s game, according to a Cleveland Monsters Twitter post.
The youth athletes got to meet and bump fists with the Monsters players before they entered the ice for tonight’s game
