Dog rescued in an Akron house fire, firefighters say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A dog was rescued from a house fire on Saturday afternoon, according to an Akron Fire Department news release.

Firefighters say crews arrived at North Arlington Street around 1:05 p.n., to find a fire coming from the front of the house.

Two adults were displaced in the fire, officials say.

One dog was rescued off the back porch roof, firefighters say.

There were no injuries reported during the fire, officials say.

The American Red Cross was notified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

