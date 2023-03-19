2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland City Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell dies

Mamie Mitchell
Mamie Mitchell(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland City Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell, who served in Ward 6 for nine years, died on Friday.

A Cleveland City Council spokesperson confirmed the March 17 passing.

Mitchell was appointed in 2008 to replace former Councilwoman Pat Britt when she became the Clerk of City Council, according to a council news release.

Mitchell was elected to serve a full term in 2009. She was then re-elected in 2013. Prior to becoming a council member, she worked in community relations for BP America and also as an assistant attorney in the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

“Ms. Mitchell was a dedicated public servant,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin said in a comment.

Mitchell recommended Griffin in 2017 to fill out the remainder of her term in Ward 6 after announcing her retirement.

“I know that all of Ward 6 is grieving,” Griffin continued. “Her impact in the ward is still being felt. She championed expansions of the Cleveland Clinic, the construction of a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s School of the Arts and was a strong backer of Opportunity Corridor.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb took to Twitter to honor Mitchell, saying her legacy and service to Ward 6 will “always be with us”

Funeral arrangements for the former councilwoman have not been announced.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

