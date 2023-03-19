Former Cleveland City Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland City Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell, who served in Ward 6 for nine years, died on Friday.

A Cleveland City Council spokesperson confirmed the March 17 passing.

Mitchell was appointed in 2008 to replace former Councilwoman Pat Britt when she became the Clerk of City Council, according to a council news release.

Mitchell was elected to serve a full term in 2009. She was then re-elected in 2013. Prior to becoming a council member, she worked in community relations for BP America and also as an assistant attorney in the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.

“Ms. Mitchell was a dedicated public servant,” Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin said in a comment.

Mitchell recommended Griffin in 2017 to fill out the remainder of her term in Ward 6 after announcing her retirement.

Ms. Mitchell was a dedicated public servant. I had the honor of her recommending me to fill out the remainder of her term in 2017. Her impact in the ward will forever be felt. RIP Councilwoman. Thank you for your faith in and work for ward 6. pic.twitter.com/heG8FTze7I — Cleveland City Council President Blaine A. Griffin (@Griff4CLE6) March 18, 2023

“I know that all of Ward 6 is grieving,” Griffin continued. “Her impact in the ward is still being felt. She championed expansions of the Cleveland Clinic, the construction of a new Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s School of the Arts and was a strong backer of Opportunity Corridor.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb took to Twitter to honor Mitchell, saying her legacy and service to Ward 6 will “always be with us”

I am saddened to hear about the loss of Councilwoman Mamie Mitchell. I did not know her well but I know her legacy and service to Ward 6 will always be with us. — Justin M. Bibb (@JustinMBibb) March 18, 2023

Funeral arrangements for the former councilwoman have not been announced.

