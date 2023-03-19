I-90 westbound closed in Lake County due to winter weather

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials closed down I-90 westbound Sunday morning following the winter weather patterns rolling through Northeast Ohio.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the March 19 closure went into effect at 8:57 a.m.

Road Closure I 90-Wickliffe March 19, 2023 @08:57 am https://t.co/LSFbcpYyBa — Lake County Sheriff (@lakeohsheriff) March 19, 2023

Leonbruno said the closure starts at the Bishop Road entrance/exit.

Officials said to plan an alternative rout if planning on traveling through the area “in the near future.”

Slow moving on the roads from Cleveland through the east side this AM because of lake effect snow. Use extra caution if you have to go out!



Lots of crashes and closures being reported. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/NYHjyiu2Fq — Kelly Dobeck ❄️ (@KellyDWeather) March 19, 2023

