I-90 westbound closed in Lake County due to winter weather

Officials closed down I-90 westbound Sunday morning following the winter weather patterns...
Officials closed down I-90 westbound Sunday morning following the winter weather patterns rolling through Northeast Ohio.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials closed down I-90 westbound Sunday morning following the winter weather patterns rolling through Northeast Ohio.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said the March 19 closure went into effect at 8:57 a.m.

Leonbruno said the closure starts at the Bishop Road entrance/exit.

Officials said to plan an alternative rout if planning on traveling through the area “in the near future.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

