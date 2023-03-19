2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche

File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARBLE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado skier has been killed and two other people were injured after getting caught in a massive backcountry avalanche in western Colorado.

The body of Joel Shute, 36, of Glenwood Springs was recovered Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Shute had been missing since Friday evening, when he was buried in an avalanche that swept 2,400 feet down a mountainside where the victims were backcountry touring southwest of the town of Marble, authorities said.

The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. Rescue teams found the victim’s body buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris, the center said.

A skier and snowboarder who were with Shute survived. The snowboarder hiked out to get help and rescue teams evacuated the injured skier by helicopter. Both were taken to the hospital, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s office said.

Recent storms have raised avalanche risks.

Eighteen people have been killed across the U.S. by avalanches so far this winter. Avalanches last winter killed 37 people, which was the most recorded by the avalanche center in records going back to 1950.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash heading to aid in Oakwood plant explosion
NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash heading to aid in Oakwood plant explosion
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
How to shop for new insurance if you lose Medicaid coverage
In this photo taken from video released by Russian TV Pool on Sunday, March 19, 2023, Russian...
Russia’s Putin makes surprise trip to occupied Mariupol
Crews repairing water main break in Downtown Cleveland
Water main break shuts down intersection in Downtown Cleveland