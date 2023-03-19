Water main break shuts down intersection in Downtown Cleveland
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break shut down an intersection in Downtown Cleveland Sunday morning.
Cleveland police officials confirmed water main break happened at 7:55 a.m. in the middle of the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Ontario Street.
Officials have since blocked off all streets that cross through the intersection.
There is no estimate on when the road will be re-opened.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
