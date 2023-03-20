2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2-year-old girl dies in Summit County

(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl.

Officers requested assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the crime scene Sunday evening.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Martin Muniz
Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4 could face death penalty if convicted
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Monday will be discussing the bipartisan rail safety act...
US Sen. Brown to discuss bipartisan rail safety act following East Palestine train derailment
East Cleveland police activity
City of East Cleveland, OSHP to announce traffic safety initiatives
The Suffield Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after the...
Portage County firefighter dies after 53 years of service