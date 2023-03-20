2-year-old girl dies in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl.

Officers requested assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the crime scene Sunday evening.

The Summit County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

