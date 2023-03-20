2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘I’m never gonna be Tom Brady’: Baker Mayfield introduced to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TAMPA BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield, now on his fourth team in three years, says he’s excited to join some talented playmakers in Tampa.

Mayfield should have the inside track to be the Bucs’ starter after Tom Brady’s retirement.

Mayfield was traded from Cleveland to Carolina before last season, then waived by the Panthers and signed by the Rams.

He’s 31-38 in 69 career starts with 102 TD passes and 64 interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

