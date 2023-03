CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns up-and-down special teams got some help Monday.

#Falcons CB Mike Ford, a special teams ace, is signing with the #Browns on a 1-year deal worth up to $2.25M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2023

Dawg Pound! 🐶 — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) March 20, 2023

#Browns newest signing 👀



Slot CB Mike Ford



2022 Stats

83 CB Snaps

361 ST snaps



PFF Rank CB’s with 83 snaps

69th out of 168



9.73 RAS



Nice player to compete with Graham for CB5 https://t.co/SUQ1ZfOBV1 — Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) March 20, 2023

Cleveland also has a new special teams coordinator, Bubba Ventrone, who replaced Mike Priefer.

Being as humble as possible I’m the best gunner in the league 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) March 10, 2023

Monday the Browns also officially announced the signing of DT Trysten Hill and the re-signing of LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

