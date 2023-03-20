Canton man stabs neighbor to death, police say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton man is under investigation for allegedly stabbing his neighbor to death.

According to Canton police, the attack happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 17 at a home in the 1100 block of Walnut Ave. N.E.

Officers said the victim was physically attacking his girlfriend and then tried to attack his neighbor when he was stabbed multiple times.

Spencer Price, 36, died from injuries to his face, neck and chest.

Price’s girlfriend suffered serious injuries to her head and face; including, having several teeth knocked out, said police. She was transported to Aultman Hospital by Canton EMS.

The neighbor, whose name is not being released, is not facing charges at this time.

Police said all the information will be presented to the Stark County prosecutor.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.