City of East Cleveland, OSHP to announce traffic safety initiatives

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of East Cleveland and the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Monday are announcing new initiatives to increase traffic safety.

The briefing, hosted by City of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King, East Cleveland Police Chief Brien Gerhard and Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago, is set to start at 11 a.m. at East Cleveland City Hall.

The city-wide initiative comes following concerns from community members for various issues throughout city streets, including traffic barriers left in the middle of busy streets.

Concerned residents have previously called for action from the city after drivers are forced into oncoming traffic to avoid collisions with the barriers and cones.

