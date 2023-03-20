2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland City Council announces new rail safety resolution

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In response to the ongoing cleanup in East Palestine from the Norfolk Southern train derailment, Cleveland City Council has announced new emergency resolutions urging congressional action to ensure safety in cities along rail lines.

The emergency resolution (Resolution No. 340-2023), is calling on Congress and the Ohio General Assembly to “enact legislation to further protect the citizens of the City of Cleveland from the inherent dangers of a train derailment on the tracks located in our City; and urging Congress to pass Senate Bill 576, The Railway Safety Act of 2023″.

If passed, this will be the second rail safety resolution adoption since 2020 when the Council presented Resolution 465-2020.

Under the new resolution, the City of Cleveland is looking to stop the carrying of toxic chemicals as a whole through Cleveland, unless their final destination is the city or surrounding areas.

The resolution will be voted on by the council before heading to the Mayor’s desk. On Tuesday, City Council will hold a “Rail Safety Informational Hearing” which will include representatives of Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Congresswoman Shontel Brown (D-Cleveland).

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

