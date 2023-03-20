Cleveland Clinic unveils new first-of-its-kind quantum computer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and IBM are unveiling the first quantum computer in healthcare, installed on the Cleveland Clinic main campus, Monday night.

The unveiling will be celebrated with Cleveland Clinic and IBM executives, and policy officials for City of Cleveland and State of Ohio.

“It’s a key milestone in our 10-year partnership aimed at applying high-performance computing to speed up research and bring new treatments to patients more quickly,” Cleveland Clinic said.

The moment marks multiple firsts: IBM Quantum System One will be the first on-site, private quantum computer in the U.S. and the first quantum computer in the world applied to healthcare research.

This computer promises to break through scientific bottlenecks to speed up research.

Quantum and other computing technologies could enable researchers to accelerate the discovery of new treatments for diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

