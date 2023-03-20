2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Clinic unveils new first-of-its-kind quantum computer

Lara Jehi, M.D., and Ruoyi Zhou, Ph.D., at the site of the IBM Quantum System One on Cleveland...
Lara Jehi, M.D., and Ruoyi Zhou, Ph.D., at the site of the IBM Quantum System One on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus(Source: Cleveland Clinic/IBM)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic and IBM are unveiling the first quantum computer in healthcare, installed on the Cleveland Clinic main campus, Monday night.

The unveiling will be celebrated with Cleveland Clinic and IBM executives, and policy officials for City of Cleveland and State of Ohio.

“It’s a key milestone in our 10-year partnership aimed at applying high-performance computing to speed up research and bring new treatments to patients more quickly,” Cleveland Clinic said.

The moment marks multiple firsts: IBM Quantum System One will be the first on-site, private quantum computer in the U.S. and the first quantum computer in the world applied to healthcare research.

This computer promises to break through scientific bottlenecks to speed up research.

Quantum and other computing technologies could enable researchers to accelerate the discovery of new treatments for diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio launches data dashboards to track opioid overdoses, substance-use measures
The Fibrolux, from Multi Radiance Medical is now FDA approved to treat tender points of...
How laser therapy can provide significant pain reduction for fibromyalgia patients