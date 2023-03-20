Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4 could face death penalty if convicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused of killing four people while wounding a fifth in January now can face the death penalty if he is convicted.

41-year-old Martin Muniz allegedly shot the victims in the head in different rooms at a home in the 3700 block of Mack Court at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to previous reports. All victims were family members.

Martin Muniz (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Court records filed on March 3 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas say the case was re-indicted with a designation of capital punishment– which would sentence Muniz to death if he is convicted.

Muniz was originally indicted on 25 charges:

Four counts of aggravated murder, all unclassified felonies with gun specifications

Eight counts of murder, all unclassified felonies with gun specifications

One count of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony with gun specifications

One count of attempted murder, a first-degree felony with gun specifications

10 counts of felonious assault, all second-degree felonies with gun specifications

One count of having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony

Muniz previously pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 17 and was given $5 million bond.

Angelic Gonzalez, 34, her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69, and her son, Jayden Baez, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene, and 48-year-old Anthony Boothe was taken to the hospital where he later died days later.

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel and Jayden are Muniz’s sister, father and nephew. Officials also confirmed Boothe is Muniz’s brother-in-law.

Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter was also taken to the hospital, but survived the shooting.

Muniz flagged officers down the night of the shooting, saying he had “done something wrong.”

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following video may be found as disturbing.

The state of Ohio has not executed someone that was on death row since 2018. The last person executed that was from Cuyahoga County was in 2013.

Muniz is expected to be back in court for a pre-trial on March 23.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

