Court hearing for man, woman accused of kidnapping Canton baby

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of kidnapping a three-month-old baby girl from her Canton home last week are scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Canton Municipal Court.

Canton police said Sapphire McDougleh, 31, and Brandon Savage, 21, went to a home in the 600 block of Alan Page Dr. SE on Thursday, March 16.

According to officers, McDougleh pretended to work for Child Protective Services.

The mom called police Friday morning.

Police said officers were able to obtain the suspect’s license plate with one of their license plate reader cameras and traced the car to the owner in Coshocton County.

A Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and pulled over the driver.

The couple was taken into custody and the baby girl was found safe.

McDougleh is charged with kidnapping and Savage is charged with complicity to commit kidnapping.

