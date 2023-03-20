2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Court hearing for man, woman accused of kidnapping Canton baby

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man and woman accused of kidnapping a three-month-old baby girl from her Canton home last week are scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Canton Municipal Court.

Canton police said Sapphire McDougleh, 31, and Brandon Savage, 21, went to a home in the 600 block of Alan Page Dr. SE on Thursday, March 16.

According to officers, McDougleh pretended to work for Child Protective Services.

The mom called police Friday morning.

Police said officers were able to obtain the suspect’s license plate with one of their license plate reader cameras and traced the car to the owner in Coshocton County.

A Coshocton County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle and pulled over the driver.

The couple was taken into custody and the baby girl was found safe.

McDougleh is charged with kidnapping and Savage is charged with complicity to commit kidnapping.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Martin Muniz
Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4 could face death penalty if convicted
2-year-old girl dies in Summit County
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) on Monday will be discussing the bipartisan rail safety act...
US Sen. Brown to discuss bipartisan rail safety act following East Palestine train derailment
Canton man stabs neighbor to death, police say
East Cleveland police activity
City of East Cleveland, OSHP to announce traffic safety initiatives