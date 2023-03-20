Kidnapped man plays dead after being shot at, Copley police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Youngstown man kidnapped along with three other men and brought to Summit County, survived by playing dead, Copley police say.

According to Copley police, the victims were kidnapped from another county and then brought to Summit County where they were bound, gagged and shot in the head.

The bodies of three victims were discovered on Friday, March 10.

Inmer Reyes, 25, of Youngstown, and Victor Varela-Rodriguez, 31, of Youngstown, were found in Akron in the area of Cordova Avenue near Redbush Road, said the Summit County Medical Examiner.

The body of Domingo Castillo-Reyes, 35, of Youngstown, was found in Copley in the 2100 Block of Wright Road, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Copley police said the surviving victim was spotted walking along Collier Road around 7 a.m. on Friday, March 10. This was before the bodies were found.

According to police, the man spoke very little English and told police he had been abandoned by his friends late the evening before or earlier that morning.

Copley police said since there was no indication the man broke any laws, and it was raining, they gave him a ride to the Haven of Rest Shelter.

After the bodies were found, police returned to the shelter and the man was brought to the police station with a translator from a federal law enforcement agency.

The man, with help from the translator, told police about the kidnappings and said he was there for the Wright Road murder. He added the kidnappers shot at him, but he was not hurt and played dead until the kidnappers left.

He added he was trying to find a way back to Youngstown when the officers gave him a ride to the shelter, police said.

Copley police detectives said they drove the surviving victim around Copley and Akron in an effort to search for the home where the kidnapped men had been held.

While driving around, detectives stopped at a gas station on Copley Road in Copley around 5 p.m. Friday and the victim recognized a suspect in his kidnapping, police said.

Police said the suspect voluntarily went with the detectives to the police station.

After collecting additional evidence, police charged Elias Gudino, 58, with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder for the Copley victims, but officials said additional charges are pending.

Elias Gudino ((Source: WOIO))

Akron police said Gudino is also a suspect in the murders of two men found dead in their city on March 10.

Police said all three victims were found gagged, bound and shot in the head.

Gudino is being held without bond at the Summit County Jail.

