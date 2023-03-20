2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man wanted for attacking Old Brooklyn store employee, stealing Red Bull

Cleveland police are looking for the man responsible for attacking a store employee and...
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man responsible for attacking a store employee and stealing Red Bull last week.

Police officials said the incident occurred at the Family Dollar, located at 4172 Pearl Rd., at around 9:45 p.m. on March 17.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said the man attacked an employee and stole “a large quantity” of Red Bull.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Majid at 216-623-2760.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

