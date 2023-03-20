Man wanted for attacking Old Brooklyn store employee, stealing Red Bull

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the man responsible for attacking a store employee and stealing Red Bull last week.

Police officials said the incident occurred at the Family Dollar, located at 4172 Pearl Rd., at around 9:45 p.m. on March 17.

This is in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Police said the man attacked an employee and stole “a large quantity” of Red Bull.

Anyone with information on the suspect has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Majid at 216-623-2760.

