Mentor 4th grader headed to National Spelling Bee

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A student in the Mentor Public School District will be heading to the nation’s capitol in May for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Mentor 4th grader Tia spelled her way to the Tri County Spelling Bee championship title in the beginning of march, according to a district Facebook post.

Did you hear about this excitement in Mentor Schools!? Tia, a fourth grade student from Orchard Hollow, earned the Tri... Posted by Mentor Public Schools on Friday, March 3, 2023

Tia also won the district’s spelling bee and Lake County spelling bee on her path to Washington D.C.

