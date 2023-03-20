Mentor 4th grader headed to National Spelling Bee
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A student in the Mentor Public School District will be heading to the nation’s capitol in May for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Mentor 4th grader Tia spelled her way to the Tri County Spelling Bee championship title in the beginning of march, according to a district Facebook post.
Tia also won the district’s spelling bee and Lake County spelling bee on her path to Washington D.C.
