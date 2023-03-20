2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and warmer on this first day of Spring; pattern turns rainy Wednesday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a bitterly cold weekend, the weather will be warming up this week (at least for a few days).

Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s today, courtesy of strong southwesterly winds.

Expect plenty of sunshine today before a little high-level cloudiness moves in during the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tuesday morning’s sunshine will give way to a little more cloud cover in the afternoon.

After Tuesday, the overall weather pattern will turn more active and, unfortunately, drearier.

Scattered light showers will drift across the area on Wednesday.

Another system will move in on Thursday, bringing more rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder.

Some rain may even linger into Friday.

Yet another system will move across northern Ohio on Saturday, providing the focus for another round of rain.

At this time, Sunday looks to be our next dry day.

Temperature-wise, this week will feature many ups and downs.

Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the low 50s.

Strong southerly winds will allow temperatures to rise into the low 60s on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s by Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and warmer today
