Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunny and warmer today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blustery southwest wind today at 10-20 mph will aid in getting our afternoon temperatures around 50 degrees in most towns. A sunny sky before some high clouds begin to roll in later this afternoon. It’ll be even warmer tomorrow with high temperatures expected to be in the lower to middle 50s. The weather looks to turn active the second half of the week. A weaker system impacts our area Wednesday. Scattered light showers in the forecast. A second storm for the end of the week will most likely bring heavier rain to the region Thursday.

