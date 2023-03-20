One lane of traffic open in each direction at intersection of Ontario Street, St. Clair Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Water, one lane of traffic is open in each direction at the intersection of Ontario Street and St Clair Avenue, after a water main break caused the road to collapse on Sunday.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧 One lane of traffic is open in each direction at the intersection of Ontario St. & St. Clair Ave. where part of the road has collapsed due to a water main break. @CLEpolice will be on site to direct traffic during Monday rush hour. pic.twitter.com/AmMtj37HlU — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) March 20, 2023

Cleveland police say officers and traffic controllers will be in the area on Monday to direct traffic during rush hour.

Delays are to be expected, the department says.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Cleveland division of police will have traffic controllers and police officers in the area to direct traffic during rush hour, delays are expected. The no parking order will remain in effect until further notice. Please avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/Q4DUll4ljk — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) March 19, 2023

A parking ban will remain in effect until further notice, police say.

Police say to avoid the area if possible.

