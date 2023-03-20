One lane of traffic open in each direction at intersection of Ontario Street, St. Clair Avenue

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Due to water main break
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Water, one lane of traffic is open in each direction at the intersection of Ontario Street and St Clair Avenue, after a water main break caused the road to collapse on Sunday.

Cleveland police say officers and traffic controllers will be in the area on Monday to direct traffic during rush hour.

Delays are to be expected, the department says.

A parking ban will remain in effect until further notice, police say.

Police say to avoid the area if possible.

