‘OUT OF SPACE!’: Cleveland City Dogs reduce adoption fees March 24-31 to clear kennel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “We all know City Dogs are out of this world! Does this mean the kennel counts as ‘outta space?’ At this point, yes. WE ARE OUT OF SPACE!” City Dogs Cleveland stated.

The Cleveland animal care and control kennel said it needs to clear out all temporary cages in anticipation of spring.

This means it needs to get at least 25 dogs to find their “furever” homes by April, according to City Dogs.

To reach this goal, City Dogs lowered its adoption fees to just $21 from March 24-31.

This fee includes:

spay/neuter

microchip

2023 county license

standard vaccinations

heartworm test

“You can’t beat this price for a new best friend,” City Dogs said.

City Dogs prefers you to make an appointment, but walk-ins will be accommodated on March 25.

“Let’s make this adoption event go supernova!” exclaimed City Dogs.

Click here to see the adoptable dogs waiting to be part of your spaceship.

City Dogs is located at 9203 Detroit Ave. and can be reached by calling 216-664-3069.

