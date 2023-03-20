Portage County firefighter dies after 53 years of service

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Suffield Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after the passing of Cpt. Robert Dudley on Sunday.

Dudley was a fire veteran of 53 years before his March 19 passing, according to a department Facebook post.

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the Suffield Fire Department announces the passing of 53 year veteran,... Posted by Suffield Fire Department on Sunday, March 19, 2023

“Capt. Dudley served our community with passion and a high level of professionalism not often replicated these days,” the post said. “He was compassionate about serving his community, neighbors, and friends. He was a loyal friend and colleague. His wisdom and advice will be missed, but forever remembered.”

Dudley was also the recipient of the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Distinguished Service award in 2022.

The department said a service will be held and open to the public at the end of April.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.