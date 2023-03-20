Suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from Summit County dealership

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a vehicle from a dealership on March 12, according to a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office says on March 12 at around 7:15 p.m. the suspected man was observed stealing a gray 2006 Acura TSK from Budget Car Mart on South Arlington Road.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective Crolley at 330-643-8869.

