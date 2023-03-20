Unknown Summit County man accused of stealing car from dealership

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials are searching for the suspect of a car theft in Coventry Township.

According to police, the suspect was seen on March 12 around 7:15 p.m. stealing a gray 2006 Acura TSX from Budget Car Mart on South Arlington Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-8869.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.