2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Unknown Summit County man accused of stealing car from dealership

Unknown Summit County man accused of stealing car
Unknown Summit County man accused of stealing car(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials are searching for the suspect of a car theft in Coventry Township.

According to police, the suspect was seen on March 12 around 7:15 p.m. stealing a gray 2006 Acura TSX from Budget Car Mart on South Arlington Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-8869.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

US Senator Sherrod Brown visits Cleveland to address rail workers safety concerns
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Cleveland to address rail workers safety concerns
The NS train company has had at least 4 derailments in Ohio in the last month
Cleveland City Council announces new rail safety resolution
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
Woman found dead in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
19 News 4-4:30 p.m.
US Sen. Brown discusses bipartisan rail safety act following East Palestine train derailment