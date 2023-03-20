2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Marshals offer reward for man wanted for felonious assault in Ashtabula County

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for two counts of felonious assault in Ashtabula County.(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for two counts of felonious assault in Ashtabula County.

U.S. Marshals said Jeremy Smith, 37, is suspected of assaulting several people with a liquor bottle and caused serious injuries.

Marshals said Smith also is a violator at large with the Adult Parole Authority.

Officials said Smith is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Police said he is known to frequent the Cleveland, Ashtabula and Trumbull County areas.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts has been asked to call U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

