2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California
Martin Muniz
Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4 could face death penalty if convicted
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
RAW: Fiery space debris seen over California
2-year-old girl dies in Summit County