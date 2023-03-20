Warren woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Portage County, troopers say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Warren woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say at around 8:25 a.m., a 2004 white Chevrolet 3500 van was traveling east on State Route 305 when it traveled left of center and off the left side of the roadway.

Once the vehicle traveled off the road it struck a utility pole and came to a rest, troopers say.

Troopers identified the driver of the Chevy as Sonia Grimmett, 49, from Warren.

She was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, investigators say.

She was taken to University Hospital in Ravenna with serious injuries and where she was later pronounced deceased, troopers say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

