Woman found dead in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was found dead in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood Sunday evening and police said foul play is suspected.

Cleveland police responded to the area of E. 68th Street and Polonia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A citizen called 911 after hearing a man yelling and then seeing the victim in the street.

When officers arrived, the unidentified woman was found deceased outside.

Police said she had some bruising on her body and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine a cause of death.

Police said this remains under investigation.

