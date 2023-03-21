11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant for a man already under indictment for felonious assault and domestic violence and accused of selling controlled substances led to the seizure of 11 firearms and two pounds of marijuana, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit teamed up with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the search warrant for a firearms violation in Deerfield Township on March 17, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the DVCU learned the suspect was in possession of several firearms and was selling controlled substances from his home.

A Portage County Municipal Court Judge approved the presented search warrant for the suspect’s home, according to police.

PCSO said investigators learned the suspect was currently under indictment for felonious assault and domestic violence.

He was also the subject of an active protection order due to the misdemeanor domestic charge from years past, according to PCSO.

The suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms stateside and federally due to the underlying criminal indictment, active protection order, and previous charge of misdemeanor domestic violence, said PCSO.

PCSO listed these items seized during the search of the suspect’s home:

11 firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number

approximately $7,800 in cash

approximately two pounds of marijuana

items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances

