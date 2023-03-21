2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says

11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says
11 firearms, 2 pounds of marijuana seized from Portage County home, sheriff says(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant for a man already under indictment for felonious assault and domestic violence and accused of selling controlled substances led to the seizure of 11 firearms and two pounds of marijuana, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit teamed up with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau to conduct the search warrant for a firearms violation in Deerfield Township on March 17, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the DVCU learned the suspect was in possession of several firearms and was selling controlled substances from his home.

A Portage County Municipal Court Judge approved the presented search warrant for the suspect’s home, according to police.

PCSO said investigators learned the suspect was currently under indictment for felonious assault and domestic violence.

He was also the subject of an active protection order due to the misdemeanor domestic charge from years past, according to PCSO.

The suspect is prohibited from possessing firearms stateside and federally due to the underlying criminal indictment, active protection order, and previous charge of misdemeanor domestic violence, said PCSO.

PCSO listed these items seized during the search of the suspect’s home:

  • 11 firearms, including one with an obliterated serial number
  • approximately $7,800 in cash
  • approximately two pounds of marijuana
  • items commonly used in the distribution of controlled substances

If you know or are suspicious of any drug or violent crime activity, report it to the PCSODVCU by calling 330-296-8626 or emailing crimetips@portageco.com.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

Jose Castro
Akron man convicted of kidnapping his son, shooting the mother
Governor Mike DeWine released the top five symptoms experienced by first responders and...
East Palestine residents, first responders report symptoms after derailment
Summit County school shooter situation was a hoax, officials say
Mayor Daniel Fritz
Moreland Hills mayor passes away suddenly