19-year-old, juvenile passenger die in motorcycle crash with log truck during police pursuit

Two people died after a crash Thursday that involved a motorcycle on U.S. 19 South in the Summersville area of West Virginia. (WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile were killed last week after being ejected from a motorcycle that hit a log truck in West Virginia, according to state police.

According to West Virginia State Police, Devon Brantley was caught driving the motorcycle about 120 mph along U.S. Route 19 on Thursday just before 3 p.m. local time.

A sergeant activated his patrol lights and siren and tried to get Brantley to pull over.

Troopers pursued it as it drove from U.S. Route 19 onto Youngs Monument Road and back onto U.S. 19, where it slammed into a log truck.

Brantley and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brantley’s dad, Shane Brantley, said his son was going to GoMart to get gas before the crash. He said the last conversation he had with his son plays repeatedly in his mind.

“He always says, ‘love ya’ and this time it was like, ‘I love you, Dad.’ It was like a bye,” Shane Brantley said.

Authorities did not release the name or age of the juvenile involved in the crash.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

