Akron Citizens’ Police Review Board reopens applications

Akron City Council is reopening applications for the vacant seat on the Citizens’ Police Review...
Akron City Council is reopening applications for the vacant seat on the Citizens' Police Review Board, according to a press release.(Kelly Kennedy)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Council is reopening applications for the vacant seat on the Citizens’ Police Review Board, according to a press release.

Akron City Council appoints 8 members to citizen police review board; 1 seat still vacant

“The seating of this board is the realization of the residents’ of Akron longstanding desire for increased engagement in the community policing efforts in our city,” said City Council President Margo Sommerville.

Officials say the application process is open to all, however, additional consideration will be given to African American male candidates between the ages of 18 and 35.

Controversy surrounds sudden removal of young Black attorney on Akron citizen police review board

This comes after 27-year-old Imokhai Okolo was not confirmed to the board in February.

Applications will be available on the City Council website and completed applications, along with a copy of a current resume if available, can be emailed to citizenoversight@akronohio.gov.

Residents will also be able to pick up a copy of the application at City Hall (166 S. High St., Akron, OH 44308). 

All applications must be submitted either in person to City Hall or emailed by noon ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. Prior applicants need not reapply.

Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

