Akron pizza driver robbed, punched in the face

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed of his pizza and punched in the face while making a delivery Monday evening, said Akron police.

According to officers, the 21-year-old driver was attempting to deliver food to a resident in the 1100 block of Lily St. around 10 p.m.

The victim told officers as he approached the house, two male suspects near the porch approached him.

One took the pizza and assaulted him and then both fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Citizens can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

