Body cam video captures moments after crash that severely injured baby

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police released new video of a bad crash from Feb. 22 on Euclid Avenue.

Several people were injured, including a baby girl. One-year-old Lotus Legaci Love Jones suffered a broken neck and severe nerve damage.

She is currently in the ICU at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Body cam video shows Lotus’ mother, Lexis Crowell, crawling out the car looking for her daughter after the crash.

The crash happened in front of University Hospital. A hospital employee had already picked the baby up and rushed inside.

Police said 61-year-old Daryl Brown hit multiple cars before crashing into Crowell’s car. The video shows him handcuffed on the ground.

Officers are asking him questions, but he doesn’t answer correctly.

Officer: “Do you have injuries?”

Brown: “I am a diabetic”

One EMS worker also asked Brown if he knew what happened and he said “no”.

This incident started with a 911 call.

“This man just hit me with my two year old son, he drunk and he driving on the wrong side of the street.”

Brown continued to drive and hit other cars along the way. Police tried to conduct a traffic stop, but he refused to pull over.

“We caught up to the vehicle, he was in the complete wrong lane of traffic, the whole time we were pursuing him. He struck multiple curbs, multiple parked vehicles. I think he may have ended up striking seven or eight vehicles.

“Then he ended up striking the car on the other side of his vehicle head on, that was a small infant in that car.”

Brown is facing a number of charges.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

