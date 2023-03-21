Buckeye stars C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready for Pro Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - C.J. Stroud helped out his teammates at last year’s Ohio State Pro Day.

Now he’ll be the one getting some help.

Stroud will be throwing to star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at OSU’s Pro Day Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Columbus.

NFL scouts are going to be losing their minds watching CJ Stroud throw to Marvin Harrison Jr. tomorrow knowing that they won't be able to draft him for another year still. — CleBuckeye (@CleBuckeye23) March 21, 2023

Last year, Stroud threw to receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were both drafted in the first round.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also participate Wednesday, trying to help his draft stock. He’s expected run the 40-yard dash, something he didn’t do at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Current Top 10 Players on my NFL Draft Big Board:



1. Will Anderson Jr, ED

2. Jalen Carter, DI

3. Bijan Robinson, RB

4. Bryce Young, QB

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

6. Devon Witherspoon, CB

7. Peter Skoronski, T/G

8. CJ Stroud, QB

9. Jordan Addison, WR

10. Tyree Wilson, ED#NFLDRAFT — Jacob White (@FF_JacobWhite) March 21, 2023

Quarterback week starts tomorrow in Columbus with CJ Stroud. Per Ohio State:

-118 representatives from 30 of the 32 NFL teams expected

-10 GMs and 7 head coaches RSVP’d

-Media from Charlotte (can confirm), Cleveland, Houston, Indianapolis, Nashville and Pittsburgh https://t.co/gzDPwauLaR — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.