Buckeye stars C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ready for Pro Day
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - C.J. Stroud helped out his teammates at last year’s Ohio State Pro Day.
Now he’ll be the one getting some help.
Stroud will be throwing to star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at OSU’s Pro Day Wednesday, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Columbus.
Last year, Stroud threw to receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, who were both drafted in the first round.
Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will also participate Wednesday, trying to help his draft stock. He’s expected run the 40-yard dash, something he didn’t do at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.