Cancer survivor uses diagnosis to help inspire women

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is using her cancer battle as a ray of light for people who may be at their darkest moment.

Despite an advanced cancer diagnosis, Staci Kirk is inspiring others to keep fighting.

“I am currently fighting Breast cancer stage 4 metastatic, which has spread into my lungs,” said Kirk.

Kirk said she received her first cancer diagnosis at 14 years old.

Today she’s battling the disease for the 5th time.

“It was devastating, but I’ve always been in let’s go mode. Every time I get a diagnosis, I’m like, ‘ok, now what do we do?’”

Kirk has used her story to mentor more than 2,000 women through her program Let’s Win Sis, a business and life coaching program.

She helps them navigate through similar obstacles she has faced during her battle.

“When people get a cancer diagnosis, they call me,” said Kirk. “I’ve pretty much dealt with anything that a woman can identify with as an obstacle or roadblock.”

Overcoming those obstacles and roadblocks keeps her passion to help and honor women going every single day.

