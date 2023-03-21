2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen Amazon truck chased by police

A chase in Milwaukee started when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck. (Source: WTMJ/414HYPEHOUSE/DIANA DIAZ/BP GAS STATION SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A wild police chase in Milwaukee started on Friday when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck.

A driver in an Amazon delivery truck is seen jumping a curb and cutting through the grass, leading police on a chase right past the Mitchell Park Domes Friday afternoon.

It came to an end just down the street.

Security camera video from the BP gas station on 27th and Saint Paul shows the truck pull up and police surround it. A 32-year-old man was arrested.

But it started around 1:30 p.m. and more than seven miles away near 65th and Lancaster.

Milwaukee Police say the suspect forced an Amazon worker to hand over the keys to their truck.

A witness said the suspect tried to get into her car first.

People in this neighborhood said they’re shaken up.

While the Amazon truck was taken from the block, it was just a block away where mail carrier Aundre Cross was killed just before Christmas. His memorial still remains.

Another neighbor said he moved to the street about a year ago with his family. Now after these two incidents, he said it feels like it was a mistake.

In cities across the country, several other Amazon trucks have been stolen in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Aurora Borealis might be visible...
Aurora borealis spotted in Northeast Ohio
The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced services will be impacted throughout the...
Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to be affected by nationwide outage

Latest News

FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
A chase in Milwaukee started when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen Amazon truck chased by police
Cleveland fire responded late Monday night
Cleveland house fire sends 2 victims to hospital
The Manhattan District Attorney could be the first to indict a former president.
Manhattan DA could be 1st to indict ex-president