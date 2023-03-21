Cleveland house fire sends 2 victims to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland house fire late Monday night sent two victims to MetroHealth, according to Cleveland EMS.

A 62-year-old woman was transported in critical condition with 52% of her body burned, EMS said.

Officials say a 64-year-old male was also transported in unknown condition.

Working House Fire 3000 block of W96th. Two injured 64 Year old Male Critical to Metro and a 62 year old Female Critical scanner reports burns to 50 percent to body transported to Metro in Critical Condition with Cleveland Fire Driving. pic.twitter.com/VsO2HADEYF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 21, 2023

The house is located at 3114 West 96th Street, Cleveland fire confirmed.

The Cleveland Division of Fire has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

