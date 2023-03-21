2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland house fire sends 2 victims to hospital

Cleveland fire responded late Monday night
(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland house fire late Monday night sent two victims to MetroHealth, according to Cleveland EMS.

A 62-year-old woman was transported in critical condition with 52% of her body burned, EMS said.

Officials say a 64-year-old male was also transported in unknown condition.

The house is located at 3114 West 96th Street, Cleveland fire confirmed.

The Cleveland Division of Fire has not confirmed the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

