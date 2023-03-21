2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man leads Parma police on stolen car chase

FILE - Parma police cruiser
FILE - Parma police cruiser(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland man led police on a car chase Tuesday afternoon in a stolen car, according to Parma police.

Police said around 4:17 p.m., a Parma officer tried to pull over the red Ford Fusion near South Canterbury and Renwood Drive.

The driver didn’t stop when the officer turned on his lights and siren, instead fleeing from police toward Pearl Road.

The man drove eastbound on Snow Road from Pearl Road before sideswiping two other cars trying to drive between them near the intersection of Snow Road and West 79th Street.

Police said the suspect left the car, fleeing on foot northbound as officers surrounded the area.

The man was arrested by a Parma police K-9 in the 7600 block of Dresden Avenue.

According to police, the man, who is not being identified at this point, is from Cleveland.

He was treated and released from University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said the car he was driving was initially taken at gunpoint in a carjacking back in September in Parma.

The victims in the cars that were struck by the man did not suffer serious injuries, and the road was initially shut down in both directions, but has since been reopened.

Police said additional details will be released after the man has been formally charged.

