Cleveland Police officer comes to rescue for emaciated abandoned dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - She may now be named Angel, but this emaciated dog abandoned on the city’s East Side was the one who needed a protector, and she found it in a Cleveland Police officer.

The Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District said on March 20 that Angel was found petrified and malnourished on East 131st Street and Angelus Avenue.

Ofc. Barnes called Cleveland Kennel to give Angel a “warm, safe place with yummy food,” but not without caring for her first.

Cleveland Police said love, patience, water, and a Slim Jim that Barnes picked up from the convenient store next door was all it took to get Angel to gain some trust.

She also called her Angel because she was found on Angelus Avenue.

Angel is waiting to find her “furever” home soon, Cleveland Police said, that is, if Barnes does not adopt her herself!

Cleveland Police Fourth District told the community on Facebook that Barnes is thinking about adopting Angel to give her pup at home a little sister.

However, Barnes is already planning to check on Angel to be sure she is okay at the shelter in a few days, according to Cleveland Police.

“Either way, we’ll make sure she gets a good home!” Cleveland Police ensured.

If you see an abandoned dog in your Cleveland neighborhood, call City of Cleveland Animal Care and Control at 216-664-3476.

Cleveland Police Fourth District shared these heartwarming photos of Angel and Ofc. Barnes on “how it started to how it ended”:

